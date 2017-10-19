

CTV Windsor





The replacement for the aging Pelee Islander ferry has been revealed.

The Ministry of Transportation tweeted a photo of the new ferry where its being built at ship yard in Chile.

Pelee Island has 6,000 acres of farmland, and the new ferry will be able to move transports, construction and farm equipment.

The ferry is expected to arrive in Lake Erie in May or June.

It is scheduled to be put into service sometime in the 2018 season.