

CTV Windsor





Essex county provincial police say it was a busy holiday season for officers patrolling county roads.

The newly form Traffic Management Unit in Essex county was diligent in keeping the roads safe over the most recent holiday weekend issues offences to several drivers.

Two separate incidents found drivers travelling nearly double posted speed limits, one in Tecumseh and the other near Essex.

In another incident a driver attempted to flee on foot following a traffic stop in Kingsville, but was caught and is facing several charges.

In Lakeshore a driver sped away after being pulled over once the officer was out of his cruiser. However they were later caught and arrested.

Since being formed in October 2016 the Essex County TMU has issued about 1,000 provincial offence notices, including 19 criminal charges.