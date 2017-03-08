

CTV Windsor





City officials say construction of the new Windsor Public Library branch is ahead of schedule and will open this fall instead of January 2018.

City and library representatives made the announcement Wednesday at the Optimist Community Centre to ‘break the wall’ between the new library and the community centre, officially joining the two entities on Ypres Avenue.

The new $2.46 million, 6,500 sqare foot library will have an automotive theme and connect to the west end of the Optimist centre in South Walkerville.

Designed by Dan Amicone of Architecttura Inc., of Windsor, construction began in late 2016.

The library will have 22,000 volumes comprising print, audio, video and multilingual resources for children, teens, adults and seniors, public computers, WIFI, study space, cutting edge technical resources and the space to house a 4600 volume Automotive Archive.

Mayor Drew Dilkens said the new branch is a fitting tribute to local automotive history.

“Windsor is Canada’s Motor City and the new library at the Optimist Community Centre certainly taps into our heritage through innovative design and layout."

The Automotive Archives is the first of its kind in Canada, officials say.