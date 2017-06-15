

CTV Windsor





True Fitness Windsor is announcing details of its downtown location.

The 7,000 square-foot fitness centre is slated to open late this summer at 443 Ouellette Avenue.



True Fitness' flagship gym, located at 4897 Tecumseh Road East, currently instructs over 200 clients and employs 13 certified and experienced fitness professionals.



Officials say the downtown location will be equipped with commercial-grade cardio- and strength training equipment together with top-of-the-line functional equipment.

In addition to its suite of services, owner and operator, Luis Mendez, plans to include massage therapy, a chiropractor, and other health and wellness offerings.



The Downtown Windsor BIA is supporting True Fitness with a commercial rent subsidy of $625/month for a period of 12 months.

"True Fitness offers personal training services, atmosphere and amenities not available elsewhere in the city centre, and we are thrilled to welcome them downtown," says DWBIA Chair Larry Horwitz.