The New Democrats say they have identified a series of immediate steps that will bring hydro costs down in the province by 20 to 30 per cent.

Speaking on Parliament Hill today, the party says the steps will deliver up to 17 per cent savings on average residential bills and up to 32 percent for rural areas.

The process starts with returning hydro one to provincial ownership and control.

Other factors include fixing unfair delivery costs, ending mandatory time of use and capping private margins.

The party also wants to bring real oversight to electricity prices and use tax benefits to help ratepayers.

Windsor West MPP Lisa Gretzky says the research paper is meant to get people thinking about alternatives heading into the provincial election in 2018.