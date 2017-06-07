

Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island has unveiled their new Coffee Trail.

The route will highlight nine regional stops, featuring artisanal-style gourmet coffee offerings.

“Around here, coffee is more than a morning pick-me-up,” said the TWEPI website. “It’s a culture and commitment as rich in tradition as it is in taste.”

TWEPI made the announcement as part of the annual kick-off to Tourism Week at Ontario's Travel Information Centre in Windsor.

Officials say the OTICs play an integral role in celebrating Tourism Week with their annual open houses, hosting travel-related displays featuring what each region has to offer visitors for the upcoming busy summer season and beyond.