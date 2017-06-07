Featured
New coffee trail to highlight 9 local stops
Gordon Orr, CEO of Tourism Windsor-Essex Pelee Island, in Windsor, Ont., on Wednesday, June 6, 2017. (Angelo Aversa / CTV Windsor)
Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island has unveiled their new Coffee Trail.
The route will highlight nine regional stops, featuring artisanal-style gourmet coffee offerings.
“Around here, coffee is more than a morning pick-me-up,” said the TWEPI website. “It’s a culture and commitment as rich in tradition as it is in taste.”
TWEPI made the announcement as part of the annual kick-off to Tourism Week at Ontario's Travel Information Centre in Windsor.
Officials say the OTICs play an integral role in celebrating Tourism Week with their annual open houses, hosting travel-related displays featuring what each region has to offer visitors for the upcoming busy summer season and beyond.
