Workforce WindsorEssex has released 76 career profiles to help young people, newcomers and career-changers make informed decisions.

The region’s local employment planning council released profiles related to the region’s top 76 in-demand jobs, categorized using the National Occupational Classification code system.

“Workforce WindsorEssex continues to tackle the issue of people without jobs and jobs without people,” said Doug Sartori, chair of Workforce WindsorEssex. “By providing key labour market information to the public, we are making it easier for people to say yes to a career that’s in-demand locally.”

The career profiles will contain key labour market information such as the duties, skills, wage/salary, as well as the education and career pathways that are locally unique to that job.

They will be available on Workforce WindsorEssex’s website and can also be found using WEsearch.

The profiles were developed using the list of in-demand jobs that was released on July 31, 2017, following extensive consultation with employers, educators and employment service providers in Windsor-Essex.