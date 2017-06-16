Featured
New accessible matting installed at Lakeview Park's West Beach
A look at the new accessible matting at Lakeview Park's West Beach. (Courtesy Town of Lakeshore)
Published Friday, June 16, 2017 10:25AM EDT
The Town of Lakeshore has installed new accessible matting at Lakeview Park's West Beach.
The six-foot wide accessible matting extends almost 200 feet from the pavilion, towards the water and along the waterfront.
The matting will allow access for individuals who use wheelchairs, have stability issues, difficulty walking in the sand, or are using a stroller.
It's intended to let them fully enjoy Lakeshore's waterfront.
The designers say "sand is no longer a barrier to get to the water's edge."
