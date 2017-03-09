Featured
New accessible lift at Lakeshore's WFCU centre
New accessible lift available at Lakeshore's WFCU pool. (Photo courtesy of Town of Lakeshore)
CTV Windsor
Published Thursday, March 9, 2017 12:21PM EST
Lakeshore has a new accessible lift and adult change table at the WFCU's family change room in the pool area.
The facility also has three water wheelchairs for patrons.
Those who have questions regarding use of the lift or require a water wheelchair are asked to contact a lifeguard on duty. Lifeguards can also obtain a water wheelchair for a patron.
The municipality says it strives to help its residents to participate in activities offered within the municipality.
The WFCU community pools and the Atlas Tube Centre welcome individuals of all abilities.
