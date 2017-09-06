

Rich Garton, CTV Windsor





A new backup police call centre is being funded by the City of Windsor to help cover call intake for high volume periods like natural disasters.

The cost will be roughly $2.3 million, and will basically create a redundancy measure should the existing call centre go down or experience very high call volumes.

“This is a project that has been in the Windsor police queue, I would say, for a number of years,” said Drew Dilkens after an in-camera meeting of council of Tuesday, noting it was pure coincidence that the call centre was approved just a week after Windsor dealt with heavy rain and thousands of flooded homes and businesses.

"This last couple of weeks with the flood is a perfect example where all emergency services are stretched," says Police Chief Al Frederick.

Frederick tells CTV Windsor the call volume over six hours last Tuesday was more than 900 calls, just shy of average daily call volumes for the police service.

"It validates what we've been asking for over the past couple years, that this call centre is critical," Frederick said.

The new call centre will be at an undisclosed location, and will be on a separate power grid than the existing call centre.

"If hydro goes out at headquarters we can still operate independently without interruption," the chief said.

Chief Frederick adds the new centre will only be staffed if an emergency occurs.