Nemak gets $3M to develop new automotive technologies
Nemak of Canada Corp. in Windsor, on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017. (Stefanie Masotti / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Tuesday, January 10, 2017 10:25AM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, January 10, 2017 11:30AM EST
A Windsor company is getting $3 million in funding, which could create up to 70 jobs in the automotive sector.
Minister of Innovation Science and Economic Development Navdeep Bains announced the federal investment for Nemak of Canada Corporation on Tuesday.
"If Canada is to succeed in making the cars of the future, we must embrace greener, more sustainable technologies,” said Bains. “These technologies will create the well-paying middle-class jobs of the future.”
The money for Nemak, in partnership with Arbec Tool and Machine Ltd., will support the development of stronger engine blocks made of lightweight aluminum. These engine blocks will make cars lighter, more fuel-efficient and better for the environment.
These lightweight engine blocks will be produced by a fully automated robotic system. This automated production system will allow Nemak to develop flexible manufacturing processes that will make the company more globally competitive.
The funding is being allocated through the Automotive Supplier Innovation Program, which supports research and development activities by small and medium-sized companies that provide components, parts and production systems for the automotive supply chain.
