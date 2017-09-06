

Provincial NDP leader Andrea Horwath was in Chatham-Kent Wednesday, meeting with community leaders across southwestern Ontario to discuss shared priorities for the region.

Close to 100 municipal, education, business, health care and non-profit leaders joined in on the discussion.

“It's inspiring to come together and talk about what the future can hold,” said Horwath. “This region is filled with opportunities to grow. Your communities are incredibly vibrant. People want to live here. And businesses want to invest here – and you need a partner in government to make that happen. I'm determined to be that partner."

The meetings were hosted during a three-day NDP caucus meeting in Chatham, where Horwath and area MPPs discussed their vision and roadmap for the province.

“New Democrats see a future where more families can live in the southwest, find good jobs and be assured that local schools will be a priority -- not an expense that can be cut. Where Windsor and London's housing repairs are achieved through shared funding and partnership with the province, and where health care is a priority. The reality is we should be cutting wait times in health care, not nurses, beds and hospitals. Let's not go back to that Conservative era of cutting."

Horwath touted her party’s commitment to hospitals in Leamington and Wallaceburg, as well as confirming her commitment to invest in pharmacare prescription drug plan that covers everyone, regardless of age, income status or health status.

Horwath also spoke about her plan to lower hydro bills by transferring Hydro One back into public hands

Horwath will be in Windsor on Thursday to visit Mayor Drew Dilkens and tour some of the areas hardest hit by last week’s historic flooding.

Horwath tells CTV Windsor she will ask the province to support the flood victims.

"There's no way that people's future should be basically ruined because government is not there to step up to the plate," says Horwath. "We will be talking about it in the legislature next week."