Essex MPP Taras Natyshak has introduced a private members bill, aimed at helping families deal with severe flooding in Windsor-Essex.

The New Democrat MPP says the bill will stop flood victims from being penalized by insurance companies, expand the Disaster Recovery Assistance Program and suggest a new way to mitigate the impact of severe rain events by encouraging the installation of rain barrels at people’s homes.

Natyshak worked with students from the robotics team at Holy Names Catholic School in Essex on the proposal to enact provisions in the Ontario Building Code that would require new residential buildings to be built with rain barrels connected via downspout. The students have been studying the issue of managing the increasing amount of rainfall in their community.

“These kids are so bright. They are creative and eager to learn and share their ideas,” said Natyshak. “I was blown away by their diligent research.”

Holy Names robotics coach Mike Lamoureux said Natyshak has shown the kids that a good idea can come from anywhere.

“I’m so proud of this team and all of their accomplishments and I am particularly proud of them for engaging in the political process in order to change the world they live in” said Lamoureux.

Natyshak’s Bill amends three acts to further protect victims of flooding: the Insurance Act, Building Code Act 1992 and Municipal Affairs Act.

“It’s clear to me that people in this region are suffering as a result of climate change,” said Natyshak. “The amount of rainfall in the past few years has meant that more and more families have been forced to complete expensive repairs – and also that insurance companies are looking for new and creative ways to deny claims. This bill deals with that.”

Significant rainfall, up to 290 millimetres in some areas, from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29 brought major flooding to Windsor, Tecumseh, and other parts of Essex County.

The Windsor International Airport broke a rainfall record, receiving 100mm of rain in a short period of time.

The Insurance Bureau of Canada says over 1,000 basements were reported flooded and water levels were waist-high in some areas. City of Windsor officials say they received over 6,000 reports of basement flooding.