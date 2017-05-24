Featured
Name selected for new west Windsor school
A new west Windsor school will be called St. Teresa of Calcutta Catholic Elementary School. (Courtesy WECDSB)
CTV Windsor
Published Wednesday, May 24, 2017 4:51PM EDT
A new west Windsor school will be called St. Teresa of Calcutta Catholic Elementary School when it opens in September.
The $7.5-million school on Meldrum Road, now under construction, will merge JK to Grade 6 students from St. Jules, St. Bernard and Our Lady of Lourdes schools.
The name of the new school came from students and announced at the board meeting Tuesday evening.
The building will boast a number of features, like ramps and elevators to make it accessible to all students, and the latest technology for a greater ability to use chrome-books and iPads.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Windsor
- Leamington family hires lawyer after teen killed while crossing street
- Freshwater Restoration Ecology Centre opens on LaSalle waterfront
- Police identify victim of Tecumseh Road hit and run
- Name selected for new west Windsor school
- Rondeau Provincial Park activities result in 35 charges and 114 evictions