A new west Windsor school will be called St. Teresa of Calcutta Catholic Elementary School when it opens in September.

The $7.5-million school on Meldrum Road, now under construction, will merge JK to Grade 6 students from St. Jules, St. Bernard and Our Lady of Lourdes schools.

The name of the new school came from students and announced at the board meeting Tuesday evening.

The building will boast a number of features, like ramps and elevators to make it accessible to all students, and the latest technology for a greater ability to use chrome-books and iPads.