Name change coming for downtown hotel
Holiday Inn on Ouellette Avenue in Windsor, Ont. (Courtesy Booking.com)
CTV Windsor
Published Monday, September 18, 2017 3:17PM EDT
A downtown hotel is undergoing a name change.
The downtown Holiday Inn on Ouellette Avenue at park is becoming a Sunbridge Hotel and Conference Centre.
The hotel general manager says the change will allow the hotel to eventually transition into a Four-Points Hotel by Sheraton over the next year.
The Sheraton off-shoot was created about 12 years ago as a five star chain, targeted for business and leisure travelers.