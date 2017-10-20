

CTV Windsor





Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne is in Windsor this weekend to meet with politicians both sides of the border.

Wynne will be discussing the economy and the environment of the Great Lakes, the provinces and states.

The North American Free Trade Agreement dominated the media availability on Friday.

Wynne says she's forged some great relationships with her counterparts over the years to work collectively on bi-national issues.

"One of the cornerstones of our cross-border partnership is in question,” says Wynne. “And I think at this moment in our history, it's even more important to demonstrate how important it is to work across those borders."

NAFTA negotiations are moving into the final stages with all sides seemingly far apart on what constitutes a fair agreement.

Just this week, Premier Wynne spoke about how she wants to protect farmers as the United States looks to do away with the age-old practice of supply management.

She calls the proposal to dismantle that system over the next 10 years “a non-starter.”

Wynne tells CTV News she’s met with dozens of U.S. governors over the past year to protect the established trade relationship between the two countries.

"Whether it's in auto, whether it's in agriculture sector, there's a balance that has been reached” says Wynne. “And maybe it needs to be tweaked, but to throw it out and start all over again, it seems very counterproductive to us."

"We're neighbours, we're friends, we're partners. So this shouldn't be viewed as people fighting between countries, this should be viewed as how we can win together,” adds Michigan Governor Rick Snyder. “Because we're all better when we do things together, and understand we've got much more in common than we have apart."

Wynne and Snyder are among the politicians attending the Governors and Premiers of the Great Lakes and St. Lawrence River conference this weekend.

Wynne‘s visit comes on the same dayNAFTA rallies were held in six cities across Canada, including in Windsor.

“Say no to bad deals that bring us further down, and say yes to trading agreements that lift people and communities up," said NDP Windsor West MP Brian Masse.

About 100 Unifor members attended the rally at the union hall on Somme Ave. to hear from their leadership as well as all three local New Democrat MPs about what's happening with the NAFTA negotiations.

The most common phrase heard today: "NAFTA Sucks."

"I don’t want to see this opportunity squandered," said NDP Essex MP Tracey Ramsey. "I want this opportrunoity to result in a good deal for everyone. The deal has to work for working people."

The speakers called on the government to think about the workers instead of corporations to create a truly "fair trade" agreement.

They say stable jobs and income are frequent promises made by government and now it's time to deliver.

Also on Premier Wynne’s agenda this weekend is how to capitalize both environmentally and economically on the lakes and rivers that connect us.

But also how to protect ourselves against shared threats like invasive species in the Great Lakes.