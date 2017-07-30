Multi-vehicle crashes close both sides of Highway 401
An air ambulance leaves the scene of a multi-vehicle crash in the westbound lanes of Highway 401 on Sunday, July 30, 2017. (Steve Bell / Twitter)
Published Sunday, July 30, 2017 4:10PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, July 30, 2017 6:48PM EDT
Highway 401 is a mess Sunday as OPP deal with crashes on both sides of the highway near Tilbury.
An air ambulance was called to the scene following a multi-vehicle crash in the westbound lanes at Bloomfield Road.
Earlier, the eastbound lanes of the highway were closed at Mill Street, also by Tilbury, for a five-vehicle crash.
OPP say there were minor injuries in that crash.
This is the same area where five transports collided in a chain-reaction crash on Friday.
Police are continuing to investigate.