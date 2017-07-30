

Highway 401 is a mess Sunday as OPP deal with crashes on both sides of the highway near Tilbury.

An air ambulance was called to the scene following a multi-vehicle crash in the westbound lanes at Bloomfield Road.

Earlier, the eastbound lanes of the highway were closed at Mill Street, also by Tilbury, for a five-vehicle crash.

OPP say there were minor injuries in that crash.

This is the same area where five transports collided in a chain-reaction crash on Friday.

Police are continuing to investigate.