

CTV Windsor





There’s a new multi-million dollar investment in Windsor.

Rock Development confirms construction of retail stores and restaurants will begin this summer, just south of Devonshire Mall.

It's a development that is expected to create hundreds of jobs locally while providing consumers with more choices to shop and eat.

Rock Development could only confirm at this time that the retail store Party City will occupy one of the spots.

As for the other stores, Rock Development president Rocco Tullio would only say that the project will involve big box stores and a number of small restaurants.

A 130-thousand square foot vacant lot will soon become new retail stores and restaurants.

The pricetag is $25 million.

About 50-thousand square feet of land is already under contract for development. The rest is up for grabs.

So while the planning map lists several stores, like Freshii, Five Guys Burgers and Montana's, those deals are not finalized.

Tullio tells CTV News the proximity of the land to Devonshire Mall plays a key role in attracting business.

"You are probably talking about 2-million square feet all within stores of one another,” says Tullio. “That what's appealing about it. That the biggest draw for them."

It's a great sign, according to Windsor-Essex Economic Development Corporation CEO Stephen MacKenzie.

"You always want to see growth," says MacKenzie. “Any new investment facilities certainly is a positive indicator."

The plaza could open as early as January, 2018.