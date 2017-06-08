

CTV Windsor





The founder of Rose City Gymnastics has passed away at the age of 80.

Paul Rose -- known affectionately as "Mr. Gymnastics" -- passed away peacefully with his family by his side on June 6, 2017.

Rose founded Rose City Gymnastics in 1970. Prior to that, he was a Canadian Junior Champion in 1955 and won the Gold Medal at the Pan Am Games as all-around Champion in 1956. In 1992, Rose received the 125th Anniversary of the Confederation of Canada Medal for his "outstanding achievements on behalf of Canada". Paul was inducted into the Windsor/Essex Sports Hall of Fame in 2000. He retired from the City of Windsor in 1992.

The family asks donations be made to The Hospice of Windsor.

Visitation is the Frida from 3-5 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. The funeral service is Sat. June 10 at Families First at 1065 Lauzon Rd. E.

