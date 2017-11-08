Movie theatre at Devonshire Mall applies for liquor licence
CTV Windsor
Published Wednesday, November 8, 2017 4:48PM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, November 8, 2017 5:32PM EST
If you enjoy an alcoholic drink with your movie, you may soon be able to enjoy something stronger than pop.
The Cineplex theatre at Devonshire Mall in Windsor has applied for a liquor licence.
The theatre wants to sell spirits, beer and wine in the lobby.
There is a public notification sign posted on the doors to allow residents an opportunity to comment on the proposed licence.
So far, no comments have been received.
The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario says there are about 30 movie theatres in the province with a licence to serve alcohol.