Motorist travelling in wrong lane charged with impaired
Published Saturday, February 4, 2017 10:53AM EST
Police say an alleged impaired driver caused other motorists to drive off a road near Leamington to avoid a crash.
Police were called about an erratic driver about 6:30 p.m. on Sunday on Essex County Road 34.
A caller told OPP a westbound vehicle was travelling in the eastbound lane.
Police located and stopped a white Dodge.
They charged a 45-year-old Kingsville woman with impaired operation of a motor vehicle and exceeding 80 milligrams of alcohol in blood.
