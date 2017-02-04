

CTV Windsor





Police say an alleged impaired driver caused other motorists to drive off a road near Leamington to avoid a crash.

Police were called about an erratic driver about 6:30 p.m. on Sunday on Essex County Road 34.

A caller told OPP a westbound vehicle was travelling in the eastbound lane.

Police located and stopped a white Dodge.

They charged a 45-year-old Kingsville woman with impaired operation of a motor vehicle and exceeding 80 milligrams of alcohol in blood.