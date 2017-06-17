Featured
Motorcyle crash in Amherstburg sends one to hospital
A motorcycle crash in Amherstburg early Saturday morning left one person with injuries.
Police say the single vehicle crash happened on Concession Road 3 North between Texas Road and Middle Side Road shortly after midnight.
While the driver was taken to hospital, the extent of injuries is unknown.
