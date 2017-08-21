

A 54-year-old Essex man has succumbed to his injuries after a motorcycle crash in Essex County.

Police identified the driver as Bruce Elliott.

The OPP, Essex-Windsor EMS and the Lakeshore Fire Department all responded to a single-vehicle crash on County Road 27 north of Highway 401 in Lakeshore around 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

Police say Elliott, the lone occupant of the motorcycle, was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. He later died from his injuries.

County Road 27 was closed for several hours for the investigation.