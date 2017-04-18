Featured
Motorcycle driver suffers life-threatening injuries in Highway 3 crash
Emergency crews were called to a crash between a motorcycle and a truck on Highway 3 between Walker Road and Sexton Side Road in Tecumseh, Ont., on Tuesday, April 18, 2017. (Arms Bumanlag / AM800)
Published Tuesday, April 18, 2017 7:57AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, April 18, 2017 9:45AM EDT
Essex County OPP say a motorcycle driver has life-threatening injuries after a crash on Highway 3 in Tecumseh.
Police say the crash took place between a motorcycle and a truck on Highway 3 between Walker Road and Sexton Side Road Tuesday morning.
Both the eastbound and westbound lanes of Highway 3 are closed in the area. The reopening time is unknown.
