Featured
More work completed at the site of the Gordie Howe International Bridge
The eventual site of the Gordie Howe International Bridge is seen in November of 2016. (Rich Garton / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Sunday, January 29, 2017 5:02PM EST
Last Updated Sunday, January 29, 2017 6:14PM EST
The Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority has taken another step toward completing the Gordie Howe International Bridge.
Officials at the W.D.B.A. say new natural gas pipeline totalling nearly 4.3 kilometres long has been installed at the Canadian port of entry. The pipeline will provide power to the area’s electrical grid. That part of the project comes with a price tag of 8.4 million dollars.
The total cost and completion date of the bridge is expected to be known within 18 months, or by the spring of 2018. The original completion date was set for 2020, but the project has been hit with delays related to the acquisition of property on the American side, which led to delays in issuing the requests for proposals.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Windsor
- Chatham-Kent residents invited to another public input meeting on the budget
- Front lawn parkers face fines in renewed crackdown
- Miss Universe Canada is looking for contestants in Windsor
- PMO says Canadians with dual citizenship will not be affected by travel ban
- Overcapacity continues to be a concern at Windsor Regional Hospital