The Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority has taken another step toward completing the Gordie Howe International Bridge.

Officials at the W.D.B.A. say new natural gas pipeline totalling nearly 4.3 kilometres long has been installed at the Canadian port of entry. The pipeline will provide power to the area’s electrical grid. That part of the project comes with a price tag of 8.4 million dollars.

The total cost and completion date of the bridge is expected to be known within 18 months, or by the spring of 2018. The original completion date was set for 2020, but the project has been hit with delays related to the acquisition of property on the American side, which led to delays in issuing the requests for proposals.