More than 600 without power in Essex County
Power remains out for hundreds of Essex County residents on Friday, Jan. 6, 2016. (Courtesy Hydro One)
CTV Windsor
Published Friday, January 6, 2017 8:01AM EST
More than 650 customers are without power in Essex County after a collision in front of a hydro distribution centre took down a hydro pole.
Many customers may not have their power back until later today after spending the night without electricity as temperatures fell.
Power went out to about 1,000 customers after a vehicle took down a hydro pole in front of a distribution centre resulting in multiple power lines being taken down.
The crash occurred Thursday evening.
