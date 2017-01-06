

CTV Windsor





More than 650 customers are without power in Essex County after a collision in front of a hydro distribution centre took down a hydro pole.

Many customers may not have their power back until later today after spending the night without electricity as temperatures fell.

Power went out to about 1,000 customers after a vehicle took down a hydro pole in front of a distribution centre resulting in multiple power lines being taken down.

The crash occurred Thursday evening.



