More tenants of the Pelissier Street parking garage may approach Windsor city council to cover moving expenses.

Tenants in the ground floor retail space have until May 31 to find a new home, after council’s decision earlier this year to convert the space into parking.

Windsor Pride received approval from Council this week to have some of the non-profit group’s moving expenses covered by the City.

Executive Director Bob Williams says they want to stay in the downtown core, but they can’t afford to move on their own.

"If it's going to cost us money to make a move, then somebody's going to have to help us" says Williams. "We're just looking to make sure that we can continue to provide the services for a healthy and well community."

Council’s decision does not sit well with Mayor Drew Dilkens.

“I don't think it sets the right precedent, and I would expect others will come forward asking for coverage of their fees as well," says Dilkens.

And the line-up has started.

Youssef Greige has been downtown for 27 years. His hair boutique has been housed in the Pelissier garage retail space for 18 years. Greige has written a letter to the mayor and council, asking for the same treatment.

“I'm looking for help to move, since I'm a small businessman, and it's very expensive to move,” says Greige. “As you can see I have built this place here, and everything was custom built. I cannot move it, I have to replace it."

Greige is also looking for an extension to the eviction deadline to find a suitable location downtown. Otherwise he will move to Tecumseh.

Council has directed staff to work with Windsor Pride to finalize costs and report back for final approval.