More surgeries have been cancelled at Windsor Regional Hospital due to overcrowding.

In a statement to CTV News, hospital CEO David Musyj says right now there are 35 "admit no bed" patients between both campuses, meaning these patients are currently in their overflow areas.

Today as many as three surgeries have been canceled at Met campus and as many as two at Ouellette campus.

Officials say surgeries will continue to be postponed to help ease the overflow.

Hospital leaders suggest the proposed mega hospital could be the answer to help alleviate issues like overcrowding.

The proposed acute care facility would be 10-storeys tall, meaning there would be more space for over flow beds.

“If it was being built today, it would start with what we got with the ability to have the flexibility to go up to 700 beds,” says Musyj.

Meantime, the New Democrat MPP for Windsor West is calling on health minister Eric Hoskins to act immediately to alleviate pressure on the hospitals.

"The provincial funding structure leaves hospitals ill equipped to respond to any sudden increases in demand," Lisa Gretzky wrote in an open letter Thursday afternoon. "

"Immediate funding for over flow is required to ensure hospitals can meet increasing patient demand, while continuing to work diligently to provide a high standard of patient care," she writes.