Featured
More surgeries cancelled at Windsor Regional Hospital
CTV Windsor
Published Thursday, January 19, 2017 1:05PM EST
Last Updated Thursday, January 19, 2017 5:28PM EST
More surgeries have been cancelled at Windsor Regional Hospital due to overcrowding.
In a statement to CTV News, hospital CEO David Musyj says right now there are 35 "admit no bed" patients between both campuses, meaning these patients are currently in their overflow areas.
Today as many as three surgeries have been canceled at Met campus and as many as two at Ouellette campus.
Officials say surgeries will continue to be postponed to help ease the overflow.
Hospital leaders suggest the proposed mega hospital could be the answer to help alleviate issues like overcrowding.
The proposed acute care facility would be 10-storeys tall, meaning there would be more space for over flow beds.
“If it was being built today, it would start with what we got with the ability to have the flexibility to go up to 700 beds,” says Musyj.
Meantime, the New Democrat MPP for Windsor West is calling on health minister Eric Hoskins to act immediately to alleviate pressure on the hospitals.
"The provincial funding structure leaves hospitals ill equipped to respond to any sudden increases in demand," Lisa Gretzky wrote in an open letter Thursday afternoon. "
"Immediate funding for over flow is required to ensure hospitals can meet increasing patient demand, while continuing to work diligently to provide a high standard of patient care," she writes.
Photos
Windsor Regional Hospital's Met Campus is shown in this file photo on Dec. 5, 2012. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Windsor
Windsor Weather Change city
1 °COvercastMore Windsor and area weather
Advertisement
Advertisement
Most Popular Stories
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10