

CTV Windsor





More surgeries have been canceled at Windsor Regional Hospital due to overcrowding.

In a statement to CTV News, hospital CEO David Musyj says right now there are 35 "admit no bed" patients between both campuses, meaning these patients are currently in their overflow areas.

Today as many as three surgeries have been canceled at Met campus and as many as two at Ouellette campus.

Hospital officials says surgeries will continue to be postponed to help ease the overflow.