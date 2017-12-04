

CTV Windsor





The deadline for Ontario students to drop out of college is Tuesday and the number of St. Clair students who want a refund is up 875.

That is up from the 600 students who withdrew from the semester last Thursday.

The provincial government has set Dec. 5 as a deadline for students to withdraw from the semester following a record, five-week strike by faculty at Ontario’s 24 community colleges.

St. Clair Associate Vice President of Student Services, Michael Silvaggi, says many of the students are looking to make a fresh start and will reapply for the next semester starting in January.

Silvaggi adds some students told him the break was too long and the momentum to learn was lost.

So far, the refunds total more than $1.1-million.

More than 10,000 students enrolled at St. Clair College in Windsor and Chatham in September.

Silvaggi adds they are expecting an increase in enrolment by international students in the new year.

“We're looking at January international numbers exceeding what we ever had in January so that's going to be an offset” says Silvaggi.