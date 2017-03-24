

CTV Windsor





The Canadian Hearing Society is reopening more services during the strike.

Officials say more throughout the strike and the ongoing negotiations process, the CHS is working to reopen more programs and services for clients who are deaf and hard of hearing.

"We understand how important CHS's products, programs and services are for the thousands of Deaf and hard of hearing clients we serve," said Gary Malkowski, vice-president at chs and executive labour relations team member, in a news release.

"While we work towards a new collective agreement, we will continue to expand our service offerings during the strike to minimize the impact on our clients," added Malkowski.

On Monday, March 20, the Canadian Hearing Society reached out again to expert mediators from the Ministry of Labour, continuing the negotiations process with CUPE 2073.

"We value our employees and want them back so they can provide our services to clients," said Malkowski.

He says their latest offer indicates how much we want our staff to come back to work.

"If we were to consider and accept CUPE's latest demands, we would have to lay off 35-40% of our staff,” said Malkowski. “We are concerned that CUPE's public portrayal of CHS's offer is misleading and may be contributing to the ongoing length of the strike."

CHS is currently offering community walk-in assistance clinics for counselling clients with urgent needs at seven locations, including Windsor.