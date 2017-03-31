

Rich Garton





The WFCU Centre parking lot is chaotic on game night – and the city is hoping to fix that ahead of hosting the Master Card Memorial Cup.

“We know we have a parking problem at WFCU, we want to solve that problem," said Mayor Drew Dilkens, after a closed-door meeting Friday afternoon.

During that special meeting, the majority of council approved the lease of land from Farhi Holdings for 850 temporary overflow parking spots during the Memorial Cup in late May.

“We will have additional spaces on site for the Memorial Cup which is very important to accommodate the number of visitors that will be coming to the city," Dilkens said.

Memorial Cup parking will not be free. The mayor says the city wants to can recover costs, but promises it will be affordable.

Council also approved discussions to do an environmental assessment on a different parcel of land held by Farhi for a permanent parking solution -- with a potential for 1,300 additional spots.

“We’re going to do an environmental analysis -- do our diligence, make sure the land we're looking at is land that is ok in terms of the cost, and move forward with negotiations with Mr. Farhi on that additional land," the mayor noted.

Dilkens believes that could take one to two months. The mayor also tells CTV News the extra parking ties into another discussion council will have in April. At that time, council will make a decision about whether to unlock $90,000 from the enhanced capital budget for a feasibility study to add indoor recreational space at the complex.

“It’s our intent to hire a third party to undertake an operating assessment for the construction of a new facility at the WFCU,” said Dilkens.

He said if that gets the nod, it could include a new indoor sports facility that would include soccer, tennis and football facilities.