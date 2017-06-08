

More construction work is about to begin in Chatham.

Richmond Street between Bloomfield Road and Keil Drive will be reduced to two lanes starting in July, while a continuous left-hand turn lane is created.

Municipal Director of Engineering and Transportation Adam Sullo tells CTV Windsor the busy road hasn't been properly rehabilitated in 40 years.

Crews will also install curbs and gutters to improve drainage while making room for possible bike lanes.

Motorists are encouraged to use Park Avenue and Riverside Drive while work continues.

The project is one of several listed on a new webpage created by the municipality to keep residents informed.

The page has details on more than 20 municipal infrastructure projects on sewers, roads and bridges including the replacement of the Highway 40 Communications road overpass at Highway 401.

The information includes the timing of the work, weekly progress reports and traffic tips.