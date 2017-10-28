More activity on Gem Avenue after police execute search warrant
Emergency personnel on scene on Gem Avenue on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017. (Chris Campbell / CTV News)
CTV Windsor
Published Saturday, October 28, 2017 12:45PM EDT
Windsor police, fire and EMS are back on scene at Gem Avenue Saturday following the Drugs and Gun Unit executing a search warrant Friday.
HAZMAT trucks are also on hand Saturday.
This comes after police said there was a potentially hazardous substance in the 2600 block of Gem Avenue.
Police told CTV News Friday there was no direct threat to the public.