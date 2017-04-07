

CTV Windsor





The Windsor Peace Coalition is planning a protest against the U.S. airstrike on Syria, while others support the move.

The U.S. fired almost 60 missiles from two warships on Thursday evening against a government-controlled air base in central Syria.

Peace coalition chair Margaret Villamizar is helping organize the emergency picket, which is planned to Friday at 5 p.m. at the corner of Tecumseh Road and Ouellette Avenue in Windsor.

The Facebook post for the event says “using the pretext of chemical weapons whose origin has not yet even been determined the US is pushing the world toward war. Say no to it!”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada fully supports what he called the United States' "limited and focused action" in carrying out a missile strike on Syria in retaliation for this week's chemical weapons attack.

In a statement released Friday morning, Trudeau said Canada will continue to back diplomatic efforts to resolve the crisis in the Middle Eastern country.

The prime minister also denounced Syrian President Bashar Assad's use of chemical weapons, saying "these gruesome attacks cannot be permitted to continue operating with impunity."

The Chair of the Windsor Islamic Council also supports the U.S. airstrike.

Dr. Maher El Masri tells AM800 he's taking that stand reluctantly, but the people in Syria need to be protected.

With files from The Canadian Press.