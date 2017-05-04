Featured
Mississauga transport driver charged after crash that killed Windsor woman
OPP investigate a fatal crash on Highway 401 near Cabana Road on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017. (CTV Windsor / Melissa Nakhavoly)
CTV Windsor
Published Thursday, May 4, 2017 1:22PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, May 4, 2017 1:32PM EDT
A Mississauga man has been charged with careless driving after a crash that killed a 19-year-old Windsor woman.
Essex County OPP say Dinesh Kumar, 30, was operating a white Volvo tractor trailer when he was involved in the four-vehicle crash on Highway 401 that subsequently took the life of Nicole Vetor on Feb. 7, 2017.
Kumar will appear in a Windsor court on May 29, 2017 to answer to the charge of careless driving.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Windsor
- Funeral arrangements made for 34-year-old Essex County OPP officer
- Windsor computer science teacher wins Prime Minister’s award
- Bill to help reopen CC Brand Heritage Center reaches critical vote
- OPP looking to identify woman for alleged theft from Kingsville store
- Canadian Hearing Society and union restart talks