A Mississauga man has been charged with careless driving after a crash that killed a 19-year-old Windsor woman.

Essex County OPP say Dinesh Kumar, 30, was operating a white Volvo tractor trailer when he was involved in the four-vehicle crash on Highway 401 that subsequently took the life of Nicole Vetor on Feb. 7, 2017.

Kumar will appear in a Windsor court on May 29, 2017 to answer to the charge of careless driving.