Minor injury reported after school bus crash
Emergency crews were called to another school bus crash in Tecumseh on Wednesday, June 21, 2017. (Alana Hadadean / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Wednesday, June 21, 2017 3:30PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, June 21, 2017 4:05PM EDT
Emergency crews were called to another school bus crash Wednesday afternoon.
It happened at the 10th Concession and County Road 8.
Tecumseh Fire reports one very minor injury reported after the school bus and pickup truck collided around 2:30 p.m.
Fire services tweeted out the bus is upright in the ditch.
There were seven children on board, one received minor injuries.
