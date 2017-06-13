

CTV Windsor





Two children suffered minor injuries after a crash between a school bus and a tractor trailer in Tecumseh.

The collision occurred on Walker Road just north of County Road 8 around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Essex County OPP say a tractor trailer travelling south on Walker Road collided with the rear of a school bus carrying six elementary-aged children heading to St. Ursula's School in McGregor.

The two injured children were taken to an area hospital by EMS to be treated for minor injuries.

Neither driver was hurt.

Walker Road was closed between South Talbot Road and County Road 8 for about an hour, but has since been reopened.

The investigation is continuing in relation to the cause of the collision.