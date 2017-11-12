

CTV Windsor





Windsor Police Services say an early morning hit-and-run involving two-vehicles and a tractor-trailer could have been a lot worse than it was.

It happened on McDougal Ave. at Elliot St. just after 10am Sunday.

Police say a truck was stopped at a light when two vehicles approached — one of those vehicles came to a stop, but the third vehicle essentially "sandwiched" the other car.

Officers arrived on scene to find the vehicle mangled and substantial damage to a building along the side of the road.

Investigators were relieved to find only minor injuries, but the driver of the third vehicle fled the scene.

Police say that driver was male, possibly with blonde hair. The intersection was closed for several hours while police reconstructed the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor police or Crime Stoppers.