Likely most people who've had to clean up flooded basements haven't had much time to think about disaster recovery assistance.

On Thursday, residents get a chance to ask questions.

The Ministry of Municipal Affairs will hold two information sessions about the provincial program at the Caboto Club.

The first session goes from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. Thursday and the second session is set for 7 p.m. until 9 p.m.

Ministry staff will be available to answer questions about eligibility requirements and how to complete application materials.