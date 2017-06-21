

A 58-year-old man has died following a workplace incident at a golf course in Sarnia.

Around 1:10 p.m. emergency services were called to the Sarnia Golf and Curling Club for a report of an injured worker. Police received information that an employee working on a fallen tree was found unconscious by fellow employees.

The man was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead by doctors.

Little is known at this time about the nature of the incident but police have turned the investigation over to the Ministry of Labour.