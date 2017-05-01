Featured
Ministry of Labour called to investigate west end industrial accident
First responders were called K Scrap Resources for an industrial accident in Windsor, Ont., on Monday, May 1, 2017. (Michelle Maluske / CTV Windsor)
Published Monday, May 1, 2017 3:07PM EDT
First responders were called to a west end business today for an industrial accident.
Very few details are known, but around 12 p.m., emergency personnel were called to K Scrap Resources on Hill Avenue.
Police wouldn't provide any details, saying the investigation has been handed over to the Ministry of Labour.
