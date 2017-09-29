

CTV Windsor





The Ministry of Community Safety and Correctional Services is not commenting on alleged drug use at the South West Detention Centre.

A report suggests an inmate at the Windsor facility overdosed on suspected fentanyl in powder form last Friday.

Ministry spokesperson Brent Ross confirms an inmate was taken to hospital. But he says “it would be inappropriate to discuss the details as it would violate the inmate's right to medical privacy.”

Ross does say they are reviewing the incident to determine why the inmate was taken to hospital.

The incident has renewed concerns about drugs and contraband at the jail.

In a statement to CTV News, Ross says they have “policies and procedures in place to detect and deter contraband from entering into correctional facilities.”

Ross adds staff conduct frequent searches, and should contraband be suspected, there will be a review to determine how it entered the facility.

Jail guards suggest a new way to smuggle drugs involves drug laced paper.

“We are aware of a method of contraband introduction involving drug-laced paper” says Ross, “and we are actively working with our staff to determine the best method to interdict such methods.”

The Ministry adds it takes “the health and well-being of our staff and inmates very seriously and we are currently in the process of training front-line staff in the use of naloxone in the case of an overdose.”