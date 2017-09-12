

CTV Windsor





Minister of Municipal Affairs Bill Mauro toured some of the flooded homes in Windsor on Tuesday.

He stopped to look at some of the damage on Kildare Road.

The City of Windsor reports as of Monday morning, it had received 6,008 reports of basement flooding both online and over the telephone.

More than 200 millimetres of rain fell on Windsor and the surrounding areas over a 24-hour period on Aug. 29, washing out major streets and letting water into basements across the city.

City officials tell CTV Windsor progress is being made in the collection of water soaked items from residences, but there are delays in the collection of both regular garbage and flood material.

Residents are being asked to follow regular collection guidelines including containers and weight.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens reminded residents Tuesday that recycling collection has been suspended again this week to allow for garbage and flood materials collection. But residents can drop off recycling at the central depot.

Dilkens says flood debris collection is estimated to cost Windsor $500,000.

Yard waste collection is cancelled for the month of September.

Lakeshore Mayor and Essex County Warden Tom Bain tells CTV Windsor the town of Lakeshore will have all of their debris picked up by the end of Tuesday. The town had a reported 600 homes flooded.