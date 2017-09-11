

Ontario’s Minister of Municipal Affairs is expected to be in the Windsor area on Tuesday to tour some areas that flooded and meet with local mayors.

There will be plenty of areas for Bill Mauro to choose from. The City of Windsor reports as of Monday morning, it had received 6,008 reports of basement flooding both online and over the telephone.

More than 200 millimetres of rain fell on Windsor and the surrounding areas over a 24-hour period on Aug. 29, washing out major streets and letting water into basements across the city.

City officials tell CTV Windsor progress is being made in the collection of water soaked items from residences, but there are delays in the collection of both regular garbage and flood material.

Residents are being asked to follow regular collection guidelines including containers and weight.

A reminder that recycling collection has been suspended again this week to allow for garbage and flood materials collection. But residents can drop off recycling at the central depot.

Yard waste collectionfor the month of September.

Residents are also advised that the bulk furniture collection is on holduntil further noticedue to the flooding event.

The city added a second flood material collection site on the weekend, at the former GM transmission plant on Walker Rd. It is not for public drop-offbut the site is allowing city trucks to unload materials on to a safe cement pad and then return to the streets more quickly, which also frees up the central depot for residents.

The site has been approved by the Ministry of Environment.

The public drop-off depot at Central Ave. is open and accepting flood damaged materials, such as carpet, padding, dry wall, furniture, and baseboards free of charge. However, environmental services reports that wait times can be significant at times. The public drop-off is open Monday to Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.