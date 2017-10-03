

CTV Windsor





Amherstburg police say a resident who called authorities after discovering a flare on the beach did the right thing.

The resident on Front Road located a discarded flare that had washed up a beach Saturday afternoon.

It was labeled military flare that contained phosphorus with instructions to contact police or the military if found.

Windsor's explosive disposal unit attended and ignited the flare on the beach allowing it to burn out safely.

Police say phosphorus can self-ignite and can cause burns if not handled properly.