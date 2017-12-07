

CTV Windsor





The state of Michigan is taking action after an outbreak of Hepatitis A.

The government is opening an emergency operations centre to deal with what officials call a “serious outbreak” in southeast Michigan.

Two cases of hepatitis A in Metro Detroit have been confirmed, and health officials are advising people who spent time in two restaurants – Papa Romano’s and Paul’s Pizza -- in late November to see a doctor.

The Detroit Health Department is also urging all residents to get vaccinated, especially food handlers and healthcare providers.

Canadian visitors are also being urged to get the vaccine.

Hepatitis A is an infection of the liver caused by a virus, and is commonly spread person to person by unclean hands.

Health officials say vaccination can prevent the disease if given within 14 days after potential exposure.

Symptoms include abdominal pain, diarrhea, nausea, headache, dark urine, and/or vomiting often followed by yellowing of the skin and eyes and may appear 14 to 50 days later.

With files from The Associated Press.