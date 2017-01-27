Featured
Michigan driver charged with operating radar detector on Highway 401
The Chatham-Kent police crest is seen on a uniform in Chatham, Ont. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Friday, January 27, 2017 1:13PM EST
A Michigan driver has been charged with operating a speed-measuring warning device on Highway 401 in Chatham-Kent.
On Thursday at about 8:30 p.m., a Chatham-Kent OPP officer was on general patrol on Highway 401 when she says she observed a vehicle committing a traffic violation.
The vehicle was stopped.
After further investigation a male driver, Cory Mayo, 45, of Michigan, was charged with drive motor vehicle with speed measuring warning device.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Windsor
- Judgement expected in trial of Lakeshore father after van-train crash
- University of Windsor president Alan Wildeman plans to step down in 2018
- GM to slash up to 600 jobs at CAMI plant, union says
- Michigan driver charged with operating radar detector on Highway 401
- Transit Windsor executive director says provincial funding is good news for riders