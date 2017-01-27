

CTV Windsor





A Michigan driver has been charged with operating a speed-measuring warning device on Highway 401 in Chatham-Kent.

On Thursday at about 8:30 p.m., a Chatham-Kent OPP officer was on general patrol on Highway 401 when she says she observed a vehicle committing a traffic violation.

The vehicle was stopped.

After further investigation a male driver, Cory Mayo, 45, of Michigan, was charged with drive motor vehicle with speed measuring warning device.