Grocery retailer Metro Ontario announced today that it is investing $19 million in the Windsor market by opening a new store and upgrading existing Metro and Food Basics store locations in the city.

By mid-2017, there will be four Metro and three Food Basics locations in Windsor, employing approximately 630 people.

The number of employees to be hired at the Devonshire Mall location is anticipated to be somewhere between 100 to 150 people.

The three existing Metro locations in Windsor will see improvements made to product assortment, store fixtures and décor in the coming months.

The company says customers will benefit from an improved shopping experience, with a greater variety of products and services, provided by knowledgeable employees.

As the first phase of the investment, Metro opened a new Food Basics store location at 2750 Tecumseh Road West on Nov. 24, 2016.

In June 2017, a new 40,000 sq. ft. Metro location will open in the Devonshire Mall.

"Our customers will appreciate our new and improved stores and will enjoy the improved shopping experience,” says Carmen Fortino, executive vice president and Metro Ontario division head. “We look forward to continuing serving our Windsor customers for years to come.”