

CTV Windsor





Operations at Windsor Regional Hospital are getting back to normal on Wednesday after “significant flooding” forced the closure of one of the emergency departments.

The Code Orange at the hospital’s Met Campus was lifted around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, with the ER reopening and returning to accepting patients.

While crews dealt with flooding Tuesday afternoon and evening, residents were redirected to the Ouellette Campus or Leamington hospital.

“I cannot express in writing enough how as individuals and as a team all of you at both campuses supported each other during yesterday’s flooding,” Said CEO David Musyj said in a memo to staff. “This happened at a time many of you were dealing with water in your own homes or of your loved ones. Truly inspirational.”

Musyj says the water was coming into the ground level of the Met Campus from the parking lots and up through the drains.

“The Erie St Clair LHIN, the Ministry of Health and the Emergency Response Centre of the Province was on call and in contact yesterday regularly and ready to react with resources if we needed them,” said Musyj.